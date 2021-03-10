Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 354.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $55,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.15.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

