Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 25.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $285.92 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $387.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

