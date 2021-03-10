CoinPoker (CHP) Trading 16% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $1.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinPoker Token Profile

CHP is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

CoinPoker Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

