0Chain One Day Trading Volume Tops $407,748.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, 0Chain has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $29.87 million and approximately $407,748.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026544 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

