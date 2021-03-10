USD Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.72 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $9.03 billion and approximately $1.72 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,784.76 or 0.03193768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021491 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 9,211,589,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,025,201,354 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

