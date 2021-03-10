Ravencoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.52 Billion (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $445.15 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.90 or 0.00502485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00053778 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.82 or 0.00751908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00055905 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,304,390,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

