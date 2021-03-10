Wrapped Bitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $7.39 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.39 billion and $236.84 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $56,142.01 or 1.00464396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00034823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00085235 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 131,696 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

