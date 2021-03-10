Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Market Cap Reaches $14.05 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.05 million and $4.35 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance token can now be bought for approximately $10.64 or 0.00019048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.91 or 0.00497312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00053013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00073199 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.98 or 0.00536806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00075974 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,348,626 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,320,357 tokens. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

