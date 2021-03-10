Proton Hits Market Capitalization of $27.80 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $27.80 million and $2.18 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00053778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.82 or 0.00751908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00029123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039408 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,413,649,131 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.