Quark Price Tops $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $404.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 152.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 54.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

