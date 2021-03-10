Team (NYSE:TISI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Team (NYSE:TISI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Team had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

Team stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. 6,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Team has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $400.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72.

About Team

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

