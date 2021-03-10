Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LIND stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $986.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

