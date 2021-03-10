Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 47.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 904.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of -76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $3,272,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,744,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,468,407.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,544,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,627,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,975,015 shares of company stock worth $614,076,671 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

