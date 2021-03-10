IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 66.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 114,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 45,588 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 9.8% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISEE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. 44,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,617. The company has a market cap of $595.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

