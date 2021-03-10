Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,163,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,707,887.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $1,582,349.03.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $193,700.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $174,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $168,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $167,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $166,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $162,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 21,965 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $373,405.00.

Shares of YEXT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 997,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist reduced their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.