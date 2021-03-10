Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Virginia Boulet Sells 6,500 Shares

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LUMN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. 12,904,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,689,084. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

