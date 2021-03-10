adidas (ETR:ADS) Given a €280.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

adidas (ETR:ADS) has been given a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €287.27 ($337.97).

ADS stock traded up €2.30 ($2.71) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €282.50 ($332.35). 945,890 shares of the stock were exchanged. adidas has a twelve month low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a twelve month high of €306.70 ($360.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €282.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €278.91.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

