Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is ($0.19). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Shares of ARWR opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.07.

In other news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,268.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,417,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,914 shares of company stock valued at $20,634,901 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2,032.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

