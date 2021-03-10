AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $239,739.68 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $239,739.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AMK traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 91,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,520. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,223.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,918,000 after acquiring an additional 792,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after buying an additional 339,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after buying an additional 222,421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 86,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

