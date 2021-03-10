Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $5.88 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,099 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 20.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $124.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

