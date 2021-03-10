Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $6.38 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,495 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 205.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 384,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 258,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 76,548 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAP. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

