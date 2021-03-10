Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 271,700 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 415,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VALE shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.