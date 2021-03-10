Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.85

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 16784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $907.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company’s revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $43,606.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,462.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $69,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,821 shares of company stock valued at $167,932. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Epizyme by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,165,000 after purchasing an additional 140,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,911,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,914,000 after purchasing an additional 238,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after acquiring an additional 620,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 523,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

