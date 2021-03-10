Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.19

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 14824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Invesco by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

