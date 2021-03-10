Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.46

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.457 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Vinci stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. 85,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,604. Vinci has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCISY. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

