Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.
Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
CASY traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, hitting $200.99. 1,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $213.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.15.
In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.36.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
Recommended Story: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.