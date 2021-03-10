Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, hitting $200.99. 1,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $213.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.15.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.