Evedo Trading 8.2% Higher This Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00054490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.15 or 0.00763103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00065822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029368 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00040243 BTC.

Evedo Profile

EVED is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,281,940 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

