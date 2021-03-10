John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,904,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,665,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after buying an additional 364,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,056,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 885,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 389,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

