First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,063 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.52% of First American Financial worth $29,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,979 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,876,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First American Financial by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,152 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

FAF stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

