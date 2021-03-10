Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $3,731,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,335.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 159.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,468.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,349.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.