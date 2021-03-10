GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Trading Up 12.3%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 11,793,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,784,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,510 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth about $3,698,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth about $2,608,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth about $1,310,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

