Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading 10.2% Higher

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 2,931,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,606,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. Raymond James lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Santander lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,786,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 479,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 316,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 186,151 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.