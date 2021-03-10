Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading 10.2% Higher

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 2,931,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,606,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.
Several analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. Raymond James lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Santander lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.21.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
