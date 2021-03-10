Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) CFO Daniel K. Schlanger Sells 5,000 Shares

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,543. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,735,000 after buying an additional 133,749 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.78.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

