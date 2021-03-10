D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,441 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.10% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,957,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 52,344 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

BIF opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.