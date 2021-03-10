D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.12 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $155,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.