UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad Sells 20,000 Shares

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, reaching $68.80. 566,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,063. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $51,065,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.