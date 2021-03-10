UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad Sells 20,000 Shares

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of UFP Industries stock traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, reaching $68.80. 566,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,063. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $51,065,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
