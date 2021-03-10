Emmanuel T. Hernandez Sells 74,165 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.55. 4,774,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,810,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

