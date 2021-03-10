Insider Selling: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells 80,695 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CAT traded up $4.26 on Wednesday, reaching $221.06. 2,433,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,294. The firm has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.