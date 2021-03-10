Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Up 36% Over Last Week

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 125.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 36% higher against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $59,087.44 and $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.