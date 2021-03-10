Bread 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.54 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Bread has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $22.81 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00054225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.70 or 0.00754637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00065903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00029164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00039812 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

BRD is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

