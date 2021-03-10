D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 189,246 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 189,246 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.18% of Tutor Perini worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $911.36 million, a PE ratio of -63.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. Research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.