Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Holdings Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tenable by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tenable by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,516,000 after buying an additional 100,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $5,914,105.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $1,752,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,447,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,467 shares of company stock worth $21,815,157. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.