BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.86

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.86 and last traded at $46.74, with a volume of 11199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BankUnited by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BankUnited by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

