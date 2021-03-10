Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHF. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. 65,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $15.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

