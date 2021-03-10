$1.57 EPS Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.94. ePlus posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $7.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at $965,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Insiders sold 14,616 shares of company stock worth $1,340,143 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in ePlus by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in ePlus by 24.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,095,000 after purchasing an additional 146,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ePlus during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.36. The company had a trading volume of 75,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

