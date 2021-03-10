$7.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to announce $7.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.12 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.90 billion to $28.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.06 billion to $29.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,163,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

