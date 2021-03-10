Bitblocks Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Bitblocks has a market cap of $747,113.70 and $772.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,916.39 or 1.00037094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00034727 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00086395 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000935 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003338 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 263,565,944 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

