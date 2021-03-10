Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pearson (PSO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pearson (NYSE: PSO) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2021 – Pearson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/9/2021 – Pearson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/9/2021 – Pearson had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/9/2021 – Pearson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/9/2021 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2021 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/1/2021 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/27/2021 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/21/2021 – Pearson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/21/2021 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/20/2021 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

1/12/2021 – Pearson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NYSE PSO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 222,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,673. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pearson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Pearson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pearson by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

