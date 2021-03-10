Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD):

3/1/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/26/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/26/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/26/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/2/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

1/21/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/15/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/15/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/13/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/13/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/12/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/12/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AB InBev’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past six months on improving volume trends. During the third quarter of 2020, total organic volume improved 1.9%, reflecting a sequential gain from 17.1%-fall in the second quarter. Further, the company has been witnessing continued strength in the premiumization trend, which coupled with the company’s fundamental strength and continued resilience in the global beer category helped AB InBev to deliver better-than-expected results in the third quarter. Additionally, the company’s investment behind B2B platforms, e-commerce channels and digital marketing has accelerated in the past few months, which has been boosting growth. However, the company’s third-quarter top and bottom lines fell year over year on adverse impacts of pandemic. Higher cost of sales is also concerning.”

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.36. 1,225,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a PE ratio of -171.24, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

