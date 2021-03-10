Danone (BN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Danone (EPA: BN):

3/2/2021 – Danone was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Danone was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Danone was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Danone was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Danone was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Danone was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Danone was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Danone was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Danone was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Danone was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Danone was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Danone was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Danone was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Danone was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Danone was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Danone was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Danone was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Danone was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Danone was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

EPA:BN traded down €0.44 ($0.52) on Wednesday, hitting €56.62 ($66.61). 1,636,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.16. Danone S.A. has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

